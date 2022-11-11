Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt asks dist authorities to ensure no wrongdoing at exam centres

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:27 IST
Uttarakhand govt asks dist authorities to ensure no wrongdoing at exam centres
  • Country:
  • India

Stung by a series of exam paper leaks, the Uttarakhand government Friday issued instructions to district authorities to make foolproof arrangements at recruitment examination centres to ensure no wrongdoing.

Chief Secretary BS Sandhu held a meeting with all district magistrates and superintendents of police via video conferencing and asked them to conduct job recruitment examinations at centres in their areas in ''election mode'', essentially asking them to maintain impeccable security at centres.

Question papers should be kept under a double-lock system and under CCTV camera surveillance, he told them.

The chief secretary said candidates should not be allowed to enter examination centres with their mobile phones and other gadgets or with their wrist watches and smart watches on.

He also asked police officials to keep an eye on the activities of coaching centres. They should be warned of stern action if their involvement in any wrongdoing is found, the chief secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022