Gujarat ATS nabs Afghan national with heroin worth Rs 56 crore

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:38 IST
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested an Afghan national from Delhi with 8 kilogram of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, officials said on Friday.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the accused, Hakmatullah, a citizen of Afghanistan currently living in the Lajpat Nagar area of the national capital, was part of a drug cartel who had planned to smuggle 50 kg heroin worth Rs 350 crore into India via Gujarat through the sea route from Pakistan, they said.

The ATS was searching for Hakmatullah after six Pakistani nationals were nabbed from a boat mid sea in October off the Gujarat coast with heroin worth Rs 350 crore, said the officials.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the anti-terror agency reached Delhi and nabbed the Afghan national, who has been living in India for the last four years after arriving on a tourist visa, said an ATS release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

