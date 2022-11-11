Left Menu

Scholz, Zelenskiy discuss war, Kherson, air defence - Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Friday ahead of the G20 summit, with Zelenskiy briefing Scholz on the latest developments in Kherson, Berlin said on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:54 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Friday ahead of the G20 summit, with Zelenskiy briefing Scholz on the latest developments in Kherson, Berlin said on Friday. The two condemned the Russian armed forces' attacks on civilian infrastructure and discussed ways of strengthening the Ukrainian energy sector, and Scholz said Germany would continue to support Ukraine with energy infrastructure and air defence.

They also called for a continuation of the grain agreement allowing for Ukrainian agricultural produce to be exported in order to improve the global food security situation. Scholz will attend a summit of the world's leading developed and emerging economies in Bali, Indonesia next week. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

