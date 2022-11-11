Left Menu

UP: SP MLA gets 1-yr jail in case of wrongful confinement of public servant

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:02 IST
A special MP-MLA session court on Friday sentenced Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai to one-year imprisonment in a case of wrongful confinement of a public servant and obstructing him in the discharge of his official duties.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 86,000 on him which was immediately paid by MLA Amitabh Bajpai, said District Government Counsel (Crime) Dileep Awasthi.

Following the sentencing, the legislator was granted interim bail. He may now appeal in the high court against his conviction, Awasthi added.

Bajpai was elected MLA from the Arya Nagar Assembly segment for the second consecutive term.

The district government counsel told PTI that Assistant Commissioner of trade tax Dinesh Pal had carried out checking near Mandhna on the G T Road stopping four-wheeler in November of 2011.

Instead of cooperating with the public servants, the driver made a call and later Amitabh Bajpai along with around four dozen aides arrived there and created a ruckus, he said.

Dinesh Pal lodged an FIR with Bithoor police on charges of wrongful confinement of public servants, assault and under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

