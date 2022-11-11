Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukraine units already in Kherson, 'today is a historic day'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said special units of the armed forces were already in the southern city of Kherson following Russia's withdrawal and described the moment as historic. "Today is a historic day.

Zelenskiy: Ukraine units already in Kherson, 'today is a historic day'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said special units of the armed forces were already in the southern city of Kherson following Russia's withdrawal and described the moment as historic.

"Today is a historic day. We are in the process of taking Kherson back," he said in a video address. Other Ukrainian forces were stationed on the approaches to the city, he added.

