Odisha: 3 awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced three persons to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a physically-challenged minor girl five years ago.

Mayurbhanj District Special POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena, in her order, said that the three persons were convicted in the rape case and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each for two convicts and Rs 5,000 for the other. The court directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs seven lakh to the victim as compensation, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Patnaik said.

The father of the girl had lodged a complaint at Kuliana police station in 2017 after her minor daughter got pregnant.

The police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the accused persons.

