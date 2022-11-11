Left Menu

Odisha: 3 awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:36 IST
Odisha: 3 awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced three persons to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a physically-challenged minor girl five years ago.

Mayurbhanj District Special POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena, in her order, said that the three persons were convicted in the rape case and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each for two convicts and Rs 5,000 for the other. The court directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs seven lakh to the victim as compensation, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Patnaik said.

The father of the girl had lodged a complaint at Kuliana police station in 2017 after her minor daughter got pregnant.

The police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the accused persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022