Rajasthan govt nod for cyber police stations in all districts

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra on Friday said the Congress government has issued approval to open cyber police stations in all 32 districts to prevent cyber crimes and take effective action against cyber criminals.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-11-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 00:34 IST
The Rajasthan government has given its nod to open cyber police stations in all districts of the state. Director General of Police Umesh Mishra on Friday said the Congress government has issued approval to open cyber police stations in all 32 districts to prevent cyber crimes and take effective action against cyber criminals. A cyber ​​police station is already being operated in Jaipur.

Mishra expressed confidence that with the opening of cyber police stations in all districts of the state, effective action would be taken against cyber criminals. He, in a statement, said the officers and police personnel deputed in cyber police stations in the districts will work under superintendent of police of the district concerned, and officers and police personnel of cyber police stations of Jaipur and Jodhpur will work under the direct supervision of the DCP (crime) of the commissionerate concerned. The police officers of cyber ​police stations will be officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police, the officer added. PTI AG SRY SRY

