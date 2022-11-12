KOLKATA TEA QUOTATION

Kolkata, Nov.12(PTI):(All prices in Rs/Kg on the basis of Sale-44) CATEGORY: CTC Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 280.00-340.00 :: 290.00-340.00 Good Assam : 230.00-280.00 :: 240.00-290.00 Medium Assam : 180.00-230.00 :: 190.00-240.00 Good Dooars : 210.00-250.00 :: Unq.

Cachar : 160.00-210.00 :: 150.00-200.00 rest all unquoted ------ ORTHODOX : Whole leaf - Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 410.00-470.00 :: 300.00-350.00 :: 230.00-280.00 Good Assam : 350.00-410.00 :: 250.00-300.00 :: 190.00-230.00 Medium Assam : 290.00-350.00 :: 200.00-250.00 :: 150.00-190.00 rest all unquoted.

----- DUST : Best Assam : 290.00-350.00 Good Assam : 230.00-290.00 Medium Assam : 170.00-230.00 Cachar : 160.00-200.00 rest all unquoted.

---- PTI SAM

