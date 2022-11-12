Germany's Scholz favours new package of sanctions against Iran
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that he favours a new round of European Union sanctions on Iran next week.
"We want to continue to step up the pressure on the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the political leadership," he said in a video posted on Twitter.
