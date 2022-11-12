Odisha: Two killed as truck runs over motorcycle
Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was run over by a truck in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Saturday.
The accident took place at Jayachandrapur Chowk when they were returning to their homes in Karanj village in the Marshaghai area after visiting Bali Jatra annual fair in Paradip town on Friday night, a police officer said.
The deceased were identified as Chaturbhuja Das and Mahendra Sathpathy, he said.
The vehicle that ran over the motorcycle is yet to be traced, the officer said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and a case of unnatural death was registered.
