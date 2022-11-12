Left Menu

Nigerian woman rescued from sex work racket by DCW, Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 18:48 IST
Nigerian woman rescued from sex work racket by DCW, Delhi Police
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) along with the city police and NGO Shakti Vahini has rescued a 20-year-old Nigerian woman who was trafficked to the national capital from Nigeria, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the commission received information from the NGO on Thursday about a woman trafficked to Delhi on October 24 on a tourist visa with promise of a job.

However, she was held captive and her passport was taken away.

Somehow, she managed to send her brother her location in west Delhi’s Talak Nagar. Her brother then contacted the NGO, it said.

A team of the commission, along with Delhi Police and the NGO, raided the place in Tilak Nagar and rescued the woman.

The woman told police that there were many other women in captivity of the traffickers, who were enticed away from African countries with promise of lucrative jobs and forced into sex work, the statement said.

The DCW commission has issued a notice to city police and has sought an action taken report in the matter, and sought a copy of FIR along with details of people arrested, the statement said.

The commission has also sought details of efforts made by police to recover other women.

In her statement, DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, “We received the complaint of a Nigerian woman being kept captive by traffickers. Our team immediately contacted Delhi Police and rescued her. We receive many cases of foreign nationals being trafficked in Delhi.

“Recently, a case regarding trafficking of Uzbek women was also received in the commission. The Delhi Police should conduct a thorough investigation of these international rackets and arrest the kingpins. These rackets must be busted in order to save the lives of thousands of women being forced into commercial sexual exploitation and bonded labour by the traffickers.” PTI NIT VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022