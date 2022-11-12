Left Menu

Ethiopia truce implementation to start "immediately", mediator says

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:35 IST
The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces on Saturday signed an agreement laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal that both sides reached in South Africa this month.

The implementation would start immediately and would be "in terms of unhindered humanitarian access in terms of protection of civilians in terms of disarmament," mediator Olusegun Obasanjo told a news conference in the Kenyan capital. Both parties signed the agreement after week long talks.

