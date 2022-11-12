Ethiopia truce implementation to start "immediately", mediator says
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:35 IST
The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces on Saturday signed an agreement laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal that both sides reached in South Africa this month.
The implementation would start immediately and would be "in terms of unhindered humanitarian access in terms of protection of civilians in terms of disarmament," mediator Olusegun Obasanjo told a news conference in the Kenyan capital. Both parties signed the agreement after week long talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Olusegun Obasanjo
- Ethiopian
- Tigrayan
- Kenyan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-South Africa's Rossouw determined to continue his roller-coaster ride
Designer Thebe Magugu brings South African fashion to global stage
It will come down to how well Indian batters handle South African pacers: Klusener
Thousands march in South Africa's 1st Pride since COVID-19
South Africa's new Zulu king officially recognised by government