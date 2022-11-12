Left Menu

Health issues force Pak PM Shehbaz to extend his London stay: Report

Shehbaz Sharif held several meetings with the PML-N supremo and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London. The meetings were mostly focused on the countrys politics and the appointment of a new Army chief.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 22:29 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended his stay in London as his hectic schedule in the city took a toll on his health, according to a media report.

The premier, who arrived in London a few days ago after attending the UN climate summit in Egypt, was scheduled to leave for Pakistan on Friday, but he extended his stay by one day, the Geo TV reported.

He experienced physical exhaustion as his hectic schedule in the city took a toll on his health.

According to sources close to his family, Shehbaz Sharif, 71, developed a fever before leaving for the airport on Saturday and his family advised him not to travel, so he extended his stay for a second time. Shehbaz Sharif held several meetings with the PML-N supremo and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London. The meetings were mostly focused on the country's politics and the appointment of a new Army chief.

