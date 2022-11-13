Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry

Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said. The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.

Ukraine will make decision on any negotiations with Russia - Blinken

Ukraine would decide on the timing and contents of any negotiation framework with Russia, according to a readout of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh on Saturday. Blinken also discussed the United States' unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine in mitigating the effects of Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure as winter approaches, including accelerated humanitarian aid.

Anti-government protesters scuffle with police in Albania

Opposition protesters scuffled with police in front of the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama on Saturday where tens of thousands had gathered to protest against corruption, rising poverty and a growing number of people leaving the country. After demonstrating peacefully for around three hours, protesters broke through the police cordon around the government building and threw red and black paint. Police arrested one protester.

Democrats await Nevada election result that could seal their U.S. Senate majority

Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. If incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto manages to fend off Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada, her party would then control 50 of the Senate's 100 seats.

Ukraine troops greeted with flowers in Kherson after Russian retreat

Villagers holding flowers waited on the road to the southern city of Kherson to greet and kiss Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday as they poured in to secure control of the right bank of the Dnipro River after a stunning Russian retreat. Volleys of incoming and outgoing artillery fire continued to blast around Kherson's international airport and the police said they were setting up checkpoints in and around the city and sweeping for mines left behind by the Russians.

Biden says U.S.-ASEAN pact to address 'biggest issues of our time'

Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who hailed the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling "the biggest issues of our time".

In his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Biden said the region was at the heart of his administration's Indo-Pacific strategy and Washington was committing resources, not just rhetoric, under a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Taiwan belongs to Taiwanese, president says in fiery pre-election rebuff to China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday her mission in life was to ensure the island continued to belong to its people and that Taiwan's existence was a provocation to no one, in a fiery pre-election rebuff to China. Taiwan's Nov. 26 local elections come a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has ramped up military pressure on the democratically-governed island to accept Beijing's sovereignty, secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term.

Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says

A few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday. "You're absolutely correct. There are very few countries, but a few, that have raised the issue of not mentioning this word or that word," Kerry said when asked about opposition by some governments to mentioning the 1.5C target.

U.S. doing all it can for release of hunger striker in Egypt - security adviser

The United States is doing "everything it can" to secure the release of Egytian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah from jail in Egypt and President Joe Biden raised the case with his Egyptian counterpart, the U.S. national security adviser said on Saturday. Biden, who flew in to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to attend the COP27 climate talks on Friday, had "an extended discussion on the issue of human rights" with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jake Sullivan said

Russia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal

Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports. Deputy Foreign Minster Sergei Vershinin was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying talks with U.N. officials in Geneva on Friday had been useful and detailed but the issue of renewing the deal - which expires in one week - had yet to be resolved.

