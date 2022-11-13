Nigerian held with drugs in Delhi
A 36-year-old Nigerian national was arrested here after 50 grams of heroin was seized from him, police said on Sunday.
On Friday, we received a tip-off regarding a drug supplier, who was a foreign national, coming to M Block, Mohan Garden, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.
A trap was laid and around 11.45 pm, the man -- Obinna -- was apprehended, Vardhan said.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, the DCP said.
