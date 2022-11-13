Left Menu

Nigerian held with drugs in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 13:38 IST
A 36-year-old Nigerian national was arrested here after 50 grams of heroin was seized from him, police said on Sunday.

On Friday, we received a tip-off regarding a drug supplier, who was a foreign national, coming to M Block, Mohan Garden, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

A trap was laid and around 11.45 pm, the man -- Obinna -- was apprehended, Vardhan said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, the DCP said.

