Nigerian held with drugs in Delhi

A 36-year-old Nigerian national was arrested here after 50 grams of heroin was seized from him, police said on Sunday.

On Friday, we received a tip-off regarding a drug supplier, who was a foreign national, coming to M Block, Mohan Garden, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

A trap was laid and around 11.45 pm, the man -- Obinna -- was apprehended, Vardhan said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, the DCP said.

