Indian women's team win gold in Asian Airgun Championships
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 15:35 IST
The Indian junior women's team won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event of the Asian Airgun Championships in Daegu, South Korea on Sunday.
The team of Tilottama Sen, Ramita and Nancy thwarted Korea 16-2 in the 10m air rifle team women junior event to bring home another gold in the continental competition.
Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama had picked two gold medals for India in the 15th edition of the tournament on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
