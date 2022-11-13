Left Menu

UK's Wallace: Ukraine has momentum but Russia a long way from giving up

Ukraine has the momentum in its war with Russia but Moscow is a long way from giving up, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday. "Ukraine has momentum ... Russia is a long way from giving up."

Updated: 13-11-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:59 IST
UK's Wallace: Ukraine has momentum but Russia a long way from giving up
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine has the momentum in its war with Russia but Moscow is a long way from giving up, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday.

"Ukraine has momentum ... It's not big step momentum, but nevertheless, the direction of travel is is with the Ukrainians," Wallace told Times Radio before cautioning that it would be foolish to see Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as the end of the war.

"No one is underestimating Russia. Russia is a long way from giving up."

