Central Istanbul blast leaves multiple wounded -media, video
Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 19:18 IST
An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul's Taksim area left multiple people wounded and others running from the scene, according to Turkish media and published videos.
State broadcaster TRT and other media showed videos of ambulances and police headed to the scene on Istanbul's Istiklal Street.
