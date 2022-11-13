Left Menu

MP: 78-year-old woman beggar raped in Bhopal; one held

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-11-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 19:21 IST
MP: 78-year-old woman beggar raped in Bhopal; one held
  • Country:
  • India

A 78-year-old woman beggar was allegedly raped by a man in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the 37-year-old accused for the incident that took place in Habibganj police station limits last month, an official said.

The victim and the accused used to beg on the streets and sat near a temple where they were given food by devotees, Habibganj assistant commissioner of police Virendra Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The victim used to live in a hut close to the temple, while the accused slept on a footpath nearby, he said.

The accused allegedly raped the elderly woman on the intervening night of October 26 and 27. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against him, the official said. According to police sources, the woman used to treat the accused like her son and used to give him food as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022