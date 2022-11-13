U.S. President Biden arrives in Bali for G20 summit
Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 19:42 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies.
Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
