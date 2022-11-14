Kathryn Beckett appointed as NZ’s next Ambassador to Argentina

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Kathryn Beckett as New Zealand's next Ambassador to Argentina.

"Aotearoa New Zealand enjoys a friendly and cooperative relationship with Argentina," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"We work particularly closely together on issues key to New Zealand's multilateral agenda, such as climate change, human rights, disarmament, and Antarctica.

"We are also working with Argentina on inclusive trade initiatives to better ensure that everyone benefits from trade.

"As our next Ambassador, Ms Beckett will be integral to furthering our strong relationship with Argentina and encouraging greater trade and business links between our countries," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Kathryn Beckett has most recently served as the Unit Manager of the United Nations, Human Rights and Commonwealth Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. She has also served as Counsellor at the New Zealand High Commission in Vanuatu and as First Secretary at the New Zealand Embassy in Viet Nam.

In addition to Argentina, Ms Beckett will also be accredited to Uruguay and Paraguay.

Ms Beckett will be based at New Zealand's Embassy in Buenos Aires and takes up her position in April.

