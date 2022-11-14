Left Menu

Rajasthan's Khatu Shyamji temple closed to revamp facilities for devotees

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 10:56 IST
Rajasthan's Khatu Shyamji temple closed to revamp facilities for devotees
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The famous Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district has been closed for public till further orders to revamp facilities for devotees and improve crowd management measures.

The temple was closed for darshan at 10 pm on Sunday, and devotees have been requested not to visit till a fresh notice is issued.

Shree Shyam Mandir Committee president Shambhu Singh said the temple would be closed till further orders to make arrangements for easy darshan.

On August 8, three women were killed in a stampede outside the temple as around one lakh people waiting in queues tried to rush in as soon as the doors opened for prayers in the early hours of the day.

The local SHO was suspended for not being able to handle the situation.

Sikar district Collector Amit Yadav, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rashtradeep and office bearers of the temple committee recently held discussions on improvement and expansion of facilities in Khatu town in order to strengthen crowd management at the temple.

As per decisions taken in the meeting, the temple was closed for the public. Various works like covering an adjacent mela ground with a shed and building a permanent queue management system there, along with better arrangement in the temple for entry and exit will be done, sources said.

Nearly 25,000 people visit the temple on normal days but the number crosses one lakh on holidays and occasions like Ekadashi. An annual fair held in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna sees lakhs of devotees visit the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022