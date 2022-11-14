UK and France sign $74 mln agreement to tackle illegal migration
Britain and France have signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.50 million) in 2022/23 to tackle the problem of illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, the British government said on Monday.
Britain's interior ministry said the deal would see a 40% increase in the number of UK-funded officers patrolling French beaches, with British officers embedded in French-led control rooms for the first time to improve coordination.
($1 = 0.9691 euros)
