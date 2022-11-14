Left Menu

Kedibone Olga Madiehe appointed as GPAA's new CEO

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-11-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 13:40 IST
Kedibone Olga Madiehe appointed as GPAA's new CEO
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced the appointment of Kedibone Olga Madiehe as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA), with effect from 1 November 2022.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said Madiehe has a wealth of experience in the financial and pension industry.

"She is no stranger to the Agency, having previously served as General Manager for Client Relationship Management from 8 December 2014 until 31 October 2022," said Ministry spokesperson, Mfuneko Toyana

The GPAA reports to the Minister of Finance and administers funds and schemes on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

Toyana said the appointment of Madiehe will continue to strengthen the administration of the GEPF as well as the Civil and Military Pensions, Contributions to Funds and Other Benefits Programmes.

"It will further catapult the Agency towards ICT modernisation and expediting pension services to the members, pensioners, and beneficiaries of the Fund," said the Ministry.

The Minister in the statement expressed his gratitude and thanks to Shahid Khan, who was acting CEO, who joined the organisation at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured that the GPAA ship stays afloat.

"We will forever be grateful for the wisdom and leadership of Mr Khan," it said.

(With Inputs from Soth African Governmeent Press Release)

