Left Menu

French, Italian presidents agree on need for good relations after dispute over migrants

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-11-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 13:44 IST
French, Italian presidents agree on need for good relations after dispute over migrants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The presidents of Rome and Paris in a phone call affirmed the "great importance" of having good diplomatic relations, they said in a joint statement on Monday after relations frayed over how to deal with migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, "stressed the need to create the conditions for full cooperation in all areas, both bilaterally and within the European Union", their offices said.

Last week, the Ocean Viking charity-run ship carrying around 230 migrants docked in the French port of Toulon after being turned away by Italy, with France having criticised Italy's decision not to have let it dock in Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022