Russian Foreign Minister taken to hospital after arriving for G20 summit - AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday citing Indonesian officials.

Lavrov, who is representing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit, arrived in Bali on Sunday.

Indonesian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

