Russia denies Lavrov taken to hospital at G20
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:55 IST
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign ministry on Monday denied an Associated Press report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery."
Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit. "This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
