HC dismisses three PILs by same person against Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and NCP worker

They are publicity interest litigations, the HC said.We do not find any details in the allegationsno documents. We cannot direct a roving and fishing inquiry, it added.

14-11-2022
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed three public interest litigations filed by a person seeking probe against Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut as well as a Nationalist Congress Party functionary after noting the pleas were ''politically motivated and publicity seeking litigations''.

A division bench of Justices S V Gangarpurwala and S G Dige dismissed three PILs, one seeking probe against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray following the case lodged against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

The second plea sought investigation against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for his alleged role in misappropriation of figures of patients in COVID-19 centres The third PIL sought investigation against a NCP worker for making statements that could have allegedly caused disharmony in public.

The bench was on Monday miffed with the number of petitions filed by the person, one Hemant Patil, who claims to be a social worker.

''The petitions are politically motivated and without any element of public interest. They are publicity interest litigations,'' the HC said.

''We do not find any details in the allegations…no documents. We cannot direct a roving and fishing inquiry,'' it added.

