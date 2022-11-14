Singapore Prime Minister hopes for consensus on key issues at G20
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday the difficult issues at the G20 summit include climate change, global economy, security, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Lee added he does not expect breakthrough on any of key issues at G20, but hope to reach consensus on most issues on the general direction to move ahead.
