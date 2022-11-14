Turkish official declines comment on reports of Russia-U.S. talks

A Turkish official declined to comment on reports of U.S.-Russian talks in Turkey on Monday but said Ankara was working with some countries against terrorism, including a blast that killed six people in Istanbul.

Ankara blamed Sunday's attack in Istanbul on Kurdish militants, against which it has carried out several operations in northern Syria. In the past, it notified Moscow and Washington ahead of its operations.

Turkey has criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sent Moscow's relations with the West into a deep freeze, while working to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

