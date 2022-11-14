BRIEF-Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Plans To Give Away The Majority Of His $124 Billion Net Worth During His Lifetime- CNN
Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 17:02 IST
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* AMAZON FOUNDER JEFF BEZOS PLANS TO GIVE AWAY THE MAJORITY OF HIS $124 BILLION NET WORTH DURING HIS LIFETIME- CNN Source text: https://cnn.it/3UCk2k8 Further company coverage:
