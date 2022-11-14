Left Menu

Woman's body chopped into 35 parts: DCW asks police to submit report by Nov 18

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:46 IST
Woman's body chopped into 35 parts: DCW asks police to submit report by Nov 18
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to city police asking it to submit by November 18 action taken report in the 29-year-old woman's murder allegedly by her live-in partner, here.

Accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala (28) allegedly chopped Shraddha Walkar's body into 35 pieces, kept them in a refrigerator for almost three weeks and dumped them in various parts of Delhi over several days.

Details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light almost six months later with Poonawala's arrest, officials said.

Some chopped body parts have been found and police are looking for the murder weapon, they said.

The officials said Poonawala bought a 300-litre fridge to keep the severed body parts and used incense sticks and room freshners to suppress the foul smell emanating from the corpse.

Poonawala and Walkar fell in love while working at a call centre in Mumbai. But since their families objected to the relationship, they moved to South Delhi's Mehrauli earlier this year, according to police.

The DCW has also sought from the Delhi Policy a copy of the FIR along with other details in the case.

The commission has told the police that it also wanted to know whether Walkar had filed any complaint of harassment, domestic violence or sexual abuse against her partner.

The Delhi Police has been asked to submit the report by November 18.

