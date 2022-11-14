Left Menu

Poland to take over Polish assets of Gazprom - Rzeczpospolita daily

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:16 IST
Poland will take over the Polish assets of Gazprom, Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Monday.

In September, Poland imposed sanctions on Russia's Gazprom Export's and said it's assets would be frozen.

