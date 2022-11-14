Poland to take over Polish assets of Gazprom - Rzeczpospolita daily
Poland will take over the Polish assets of Gazprom, Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Monday.
In September, Poland imposed sanctions on Russia's Gazprom Export's and said it's assets would be frozen.
