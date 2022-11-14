Ukraine expects $4.8 bln in external financing in November- finance minister
Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:29 IST
Ukraine expects to receive about $4.8 billion in external financing in November and another $3 billion in December, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told a briefing on Monday.
Kyiv has relied heavily on foreign economic and military aid since Russia's Feb. 24 full-scale invasion.
