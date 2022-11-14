Maha: Man beats father to death over dispute in Thane district; held

A 60-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over a dispute in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11.30 am on Sunday at Dutta Kutir chawl in the town, an official said.

The father and son had a long-standing dispute. The accused allegedly attacked his father Devidas Suryavanshi with a slab of plywood and killed him on the spot, he said. The police were alerted about the incident and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's relative, an offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested, he added.

