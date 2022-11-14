Asangba Chuba Ao appointed joint secy in Civil Aviation Ministry, Vinit Kumar new KVIC chief

Senior bureaucrat Asangba Chuba Ao has been appointed as joint secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle by the Centre on Monday.

Ao, a 2003-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, has been appointed to the post for a tenure of five years in place of Usha Padhee, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Vinit Kumar, a 1994-batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, will be Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Mumbai under the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Ajit Bhalchandra Chavan has been appointed as Additional CEO, GeM SPV, Department of Commerce, Vishwesh Negi as Officer on Special Duty (OCD), Department of Defence and Jayant Kumar as the joint secretary, Department of Defence Production, the order said.

As many as 13 joint secretaries have been appointed to different central government departments.

Shalabh Tyagi has been made joint secretary, Department of Defence Production, Sanjog Kapoor as joint secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Education and Indu Rani Dubey joint secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Som Dutt Sharma will be joint secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, P Manoj Kumar as DG, Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and R Lakshmanan will be joint secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Hena Usman has been appointed as joint secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Prem Kumar Jha will be joint secretary in the Department of Sports, the order said.

