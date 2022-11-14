Left Menu

Kerala: 11 RSS workers sentenced to life in 2013 murder case

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:55 IST
A Kerala sessions court on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment 11 RSS workers for the murder of Anavoor Narayanan Nair in 2013.

Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Judge Kavitha Gangadharan, who sentenced the 11 to life term, imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on three of the accused, Special Public Prosecutor Murukkumpuzha R Vijayakumaran Nair, who confirmed the verdict, said.

The detailed order is not yet available.

All the 11 accused RSS workers were convicted in the case on November 11.

Nair was hacked to death by the RSS workers who came to his house to attack his son, Sivaprasad, who was the then area secretary of SFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), on November 5, 2013.

The police had said that a mob barged into their residence in the night and first attacked Nair, who came to the rescue of his son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

