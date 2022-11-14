Left Menu

EU imposes sanctions on 29 individuals and three organisations in Iran

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:09 IST
The European Union on Tuesday slapped additional sanctions on Iran, targeting 29 individuals and three organisations, in response to what it has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters.

"We stand with the Iranian people and support their right to protest peacefully and voice their demands and views freely," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Among those sanctioned with travel bans and asset freezes are four members of the squad that arrested Mahsa Amini who later died in morality police custody, high-ranking members of the Revolutionary Guards and Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, according to an EU statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

