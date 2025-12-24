Left Menu

Resumption of Iranian Gas: Iraq Awaits Relief

Iraq's critical gas supply from Iran is anticipated to restart within a week after a halt caused by increased demand in Iran. The stoppage led to significant power losses, as Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas. The interruption highlights ongoing energy dependency challenges amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:11 IST
Resumption of Iranian Gas: Iraq Awaits Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq's gas supply from Iran, essential for its electricity needs, is projected to resume within a week, a source at the electricity ministry informed Reuters on Wednesday.

The electricity ministry confirmed that gas flow from Iran was interrupted due to shutdowns at some generating units and load shedding at others, resulting in a 4,000 to 4,500-megawatt loss in power output.

The halt follows a notice from the Iranian side citing unforeseen circumstances. Despite the disruption, Ali Nouri, an engineer at the ministry, expects resumption shortly, as Iraq grapples with its peak winter demand of 48,000 megawatts versus a domestic production of 27,000 megawatts.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025