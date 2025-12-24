Resumption of Iranian Gas: Iraq Awaits Relief

Iraq's gas supply from Iran, essential for its electricity needs, is projected to resume within a week, a source at the electricity ministry informed Reuters on Wednesday.

The electricity ministry confirmed that gas flow from Iran was interrupted due to shutdowns at some generating units and load shedding at others, resulting in a 4,000 to 4,500-megawatt loss in power output.

The halt follows a notice from the Iranian side citing unforeseen circumstances. Despite the disruption, Ali Nouri, an engineer at the ministry, expects resumption shortly, as Iraq grapples with its peak winter demand of 48,000 megawatts versus a domestic production of 27,000 megawatts.