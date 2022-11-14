SC directs EC to file response to plea alleging misuse of religious names, symbols by parties

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to file its response to a plea alleging misuse of religious names and symbols by political parties.

The counsel appearing for the poll panel sought time from the apex court bench of Justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli to file a reply to the petition.

Noting the request of the lawyer, the court posted the matter for hearing on November 25.

The top court, which had in September issued notice to the poll panel, was hearing a plea by Syed Waseem Rizvi contending the use of religious symbols violates the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951. ''The people must vote on the basis of anything except religion. If a candidate is elected on the basis of religious symbol/name, then the whole purpose of enacting sub-clause (3) of Section 123 of Representation of People Act would cease to exist,'' the plea said.

