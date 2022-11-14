Left Menu

SC directs EC to file response to plea alleging misuse of religious names, symbols by parties

If a candidate is elected on the basis of religious symbolname, then the whole purpose of enacting sub-clause 3 of Section 123 of Representation of People Act would cease to exist, the plea said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:35 IST
SC directs EC to file response to plea alleging misuse of religious names, symbols by parties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to file its response to a plea alleging misuse of religious names and symbols by political parties.

The counsel appearing for the poll panel sought time from the apex court bench of Justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli to file a reply to the petition.

Noting the request of the lawyer, the court posted the matter for hearing on November 25.

The top court, which had in September issued notice to the poll panel, was hearing a plea by Syed Waseem Rizvi contending the use of religious symbols violates the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951. ''The people must vote on the basis of anything except religion. If a candidate is elected on the basis of religious symbol/name, then the whole purpose of enacting sub-clause (3) of Section 123 of Representation of People Act would cease to exist,'' the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022