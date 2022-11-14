Left Menu

Jauljibi fair gives 'oxygen' to India-Nepal ties: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the historic Jauljibi trade fair serves as oxygen for India-Nepal ties. Inaugurating the fair at the confluence of Kali and Gori rivers in the border district of Pithoragarh, Dhami said it does not just promote mutual trade between India, Nepal and Tibet but also gives oxygen to India-Nepal ties.Development of border villages is among the priorities of both the Centre and the state government, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:10 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the historic Jauljibi trade fair serves as ''oxygen'' for India-Nepal ties. Inaugurating the fair at the confluence of Kali and Gori rivers in the border district of Pithoragarh, Dhami said it does not just promote mutual trade between India, Nepal and Tibet but also ''gives oxygen to India-Nepal ties''.

Development of border villages is among the priorities of both the Centre and the state government, he said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spelt out this priority during his recent visit to Mana in Chamoli district where he said border villages will not be called the last Indian villages but the first. ''We are building a double lane motor bridge on the Kali river which will further cement trade ties between India and Nepal. We are also building and widening the national highways in the border areas which will make the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra easier for pilgrims,'' he said. The chief minister also inaugurated the Gauchar industrial and cultural fair in Chamoli district on Monday.

