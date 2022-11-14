Left Menu

Gurugram: Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train along with son

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Singh took the extreme step after he discovered that his wife Pooja eloped with another man six days ago, police said.On Sunday, Singh left his house along with his son and jumped in front of the train at around 6 am, they said.The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, Ramphal said, adding further investigation is underway.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:13 IST
A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train along with his two-year-old son near Chauma railway crossing here, railway police said on Monday The deceased were identified as Mahender Singh (35) and his son Punit (2), residents of Bajghera village, they said. Government Railway Police (GRP) station in-charge sub inspector Ramphal said they received information about the incident at 7.40 am. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Singh took the extreme step after he discovered that his wife Pooja eloped with another man six days ago, police said.

On Sunday, Singh left his house along with his son and jumped in front of the train at around 6 am, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, Ramphal said, adding further investigation is underway.

