Left Menu

Rajasthan: Bodies of 2 minors washed away in canal in Kota found

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:06 IST
Rajasthan: Bodies of 2 minors washed away in canal in Kota found
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of two minors were retrieved on Monday after they were swept away in a canal here in separate incidents, police said.

Nandni (12), along with her cousin sisters Radha (21) and Archana (16), and brother Sawan (14), all residents of Dabar village, had gone to take a dip in Darbar canal on Sunday, police said.

While bathing, the three sisters were washed away while their brother jumped in the water to save them. Moments later, Sawan came to the shore and cried for help, police said.

The bodies of Radha and Archana were found around one km downstream on Sunday while that of Nandini was fished out on Monday.

In a separate incident, the body of 14-year-old boy Suraj Meghwal of Nayaheda area, who was swept away in the canal while bathing, too was retrieved on Monday.

Meghwal had gone to the canal on Sunday along with a friend who was rescued by locals, police said.

In view of release of water in canals for farmers, Kota district collector O P Bunkar has appealed to people not to take bath or wash clothes in them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022