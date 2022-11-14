BSF-BGB agree on simultaneous coordinated patrols both during day & night

The IG level four-day border coordination conference of BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has agreed to enhance further sharing of information and cooperation to check trans border crimes, including simultaneous coordinated patrols both during day and night at the Indo-Bangla border.A four-day long Border Coordination Conference between Inspectors General of Border Security Force (BSF) and Region Commanders of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) began on Sunday evening and will conclude on November 16.“During the meeting, both sides shared their agenda points. The matter related to a coordinated border management plan was also being discussed which included Simultaneous Coordinated Patrols both during day and night, sharing of Intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas and increased frequency of meetings at all levels,” a press statement said.The statement also said that various issues of mutual interest for effective border management had been discussed during the meeting.“The discussion included joint efforts against trans-border crime, concurrence in connection with pending developmental works, measures to check illegal cross-border movement,” it said.Bangladesh and West Bengal share about 2,216.7 km of border out of the 915 km of the border in the South Bengal frontier.

