More than 500 drug smugglers nabbed in 2 weeks in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:24 IST
Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested 513 drug smugglers and suppliers in the last two weeks as part of its anti-drug drive.

Inspector General of Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said 406 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during this period.

Police also recovered 42.36 kg of heroin, 18 kg of opium, 12 kg of ganja, nine quintals of poppy husk, and 74,000 tablets, capsules, injections, and vials of pharma opioids in addition to Rs 14.80 lakh in cash from the accused.

He said with 46 more proclaimed offenders (POs) in the NDPS cases arrested in the last two weeks, the total number of arrests has reached 429 since the special drive to arrest them started on July 5.

He said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had given strict instructions to all officers in the districts to investigate each case, especially those related to drug recoveries, in a thorough manner.

