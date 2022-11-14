Left Menu

Gujarat: Five persons, including teen girl, drown in Narmada canal in Kutch

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:28 IST
Gujarat: Five persons, including teen girl, drown in Narmada canal in Kutch
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons comprising two married couples and a teen girl drowned on Monday in the Narmada canal in Gujarat's Kutch district, a police official said.

The incident took place near Gundala village under Pragpur police station limits at 7pm, he said.

''The bodies of the two women, the 15-year-old girl and two men have been fished out. Further details are awaited,'' the Pragpar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win; Cricket-Australia's Warner considers test retirement after next year's Ashes and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022