Gujarat: Five persons, including teen girl, drown in Narmada canal in Kutch

Five persons comprising two married couples and a teen girl drowned on Monday in the Narmada canal in Gujarat's Kutch district, a police official said.

The incident took place near Gundala village under Pragpur police station limits at 7pm, he said.

''The bodies of the two women, the 15-year-old girl and two men have been fished out. Further details are awaited,'' the Pragpar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)