CBI books CRPF commandant for amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.14 cr

The CBI has booked a CRPF commandant for allegedly amassing wealth 76.95 per cent over his known sources of income during his four-year deputation in the Narcotics Control Bureau in Lucknow, officials said on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had conducted a preliminary inquiry into allegations against CRPF Commandant Birendra Kumar during which it emerged that between July 1, 2015 and November 30, 2019, he allegedly amassed assets worth over Rs 1.14 crore, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

Kumar, presently posted as Commandant in Odisha, had joined the Central Reserve Police Force on December 29, 1998.

He was posted in Lucknow as NCB zonal director from July 7, 2015 to November 15, 2019, they said.

According to the officials, the CBI FIR listed assets worth Rs 1.74 crore including a flat worth Rs 1 crore in Sector 13 in Delhi's Dwarka, a flat worth Rs 35 lakh in Lucknow's posh Lal Bagh area, plots of agricultural land worth Rs 35 lakh, cash and other movable assets.

After calculating the value of the assets with respect to his earnings and expenses, the agency concluded that assets worth Rs 1.14 crore were 76.95 per cent over his known sources of income, they said.

