BSF-BGB agree on simultaneous coordinated patrols

A coordination conference between India's BSF and its Bangladesh counterpart BGB agreed on Monday to bring in simultaneous coordinated patrols, both during day and night, on the border shared by the two countries.

A four-day-long Border Coordination Conference between inspectors general of Border Security Force (BSF) and region commanders of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which began on Sunday evening and will conclude on November 16, also decided to enhance information sharing to check trans-border crimes.

''During the meeting, both sides shared their agenda points. The matter related to a coordinated border management plan was also discussed which included simultaneous coordinated patrols both during day and night, sharing of Intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas and increased frequency of meetings at all levels,” a press statement by the BSF said.

The statement also said that various issues of mutual interest for effective border management were taken up during the meeting.

''The discussion included joint efforts against trans-border crime and measures to check illegal cross-border movement,'' it said.

Bangladesh and West Bengal share around 2,216.7 km-long border.

