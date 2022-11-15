Israel calls US move to probe killing of Al Jazeera journalist 'grave mistake', says not to cooperate

Israel on Monday confirmed the US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, a well known Palestinian-American journalist, during an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) raid in the West Bank town of Jenin in May this year, as it described the probe as a ''grave mistake'' and said it will not cooperate.

''The decision taken by the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the tragic passing of Shireen Abu Akleh, is a grave mistake. The IDF has conducted a professional, independent investigation, which was presented to American officials with whom the case details were shared'', Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said.

''I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF's soldiers, and that we will not cooperate with an external investigation, and we will not allow interference in Israel's internal matters,'' Gantz said in a communication from his office.

Despite some heated exchanges in the past months between Israeli and US leaders over the killing of the Palestinian-American reporter, Israeli officials reportedly told Ha'aretz that they saw the move to investigate as a ''symbolic statement'' and it is unlikely to go forward without the approval of the US State Department and Israeli consent.

A veteran journalist quite well-known in the region, Akleh's death sparked widespread criticism of Israel. Videos of scuffle between Israeli security and Palestinians participating in her funeral also caused massive outrage.

Fifty-seven US lawmakers wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the FBI Director seeking an independent investigation into the death of the scribe who was an American citizen.

The IDF, in September, released a summary of its own investigation into the death of Abu Akleh, but some US lawmakers expressed their dissatisfaction with the Israeli findings and demanded the US administration again to conduct its own investigation.

The Israeli army later admitted that it was ''highly probable'' that Abu Akleh could have been killed by an Israeli soldier but did not rule out that the ''unfortunate incident'' may have been due to a Palestinian gunfire.

