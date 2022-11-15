France, China intent on preventing use of nuclear arms in Ukraine conflict - French Presidency
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:16 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron and China President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their firm position on preventing the use of nuclear arms in the war in Ukraine, the French Presidency said on Tuesday.
The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit of leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Xi Jinping
- China
- Ukraine
- French
- Indonesian
- Bali
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe
WRAPUP 1-U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
China reports 2,898 new COVID cases for Oct 30 vs 2,105 a day earlier
China's Guangzhou reports 232 symptomatic, 295 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 30
China, Hong Kong stocks brush off weak PMI data, buoyed by bargain hunting